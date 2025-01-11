All the secrets of 58m superyacht Diamond Binta - Tankoa's latest dazzling full custom superyacht

by Tankoa Yachts 11 Jan 01:42 PST

Signed in 2021 and delivered in the summer of 2024, Diamond Binta is a stunning fusion of innovation and elegance, showcasing the latest achievement from the renowned Tankoa Yachts shipyard in Italy.

Unveiled to widespread acclaim at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show, this 58-metre embodies bespoke craftsmanship, where every detail - from her refined exterior to her sophisticated interiors - reflects the art of boutique yacht building.

Diamond Binta is a full-custom yacht created for an owner already familiar with the refined expertise of Tankoa Yachts, having previously owned the 50-meter S501 Binta d'Or. The vision behind the creation of Diamond Binta was clear and ambitious: to build a larger yacht, designed for long-range cruising, with a unique and distinctive style that fully expressed the owner's personality and needs.

To bring the owner's vision to life, the shipyard partnered again with Francesco Paszkowski Design studio to capture a beautiful, timeless and understated mood for the yacht both inside and out. Guided by Tankoa's boutique approach to building and the shipyard's constant striving for perfection in quality, the result is a harmonious fusion of form and function, where refined design seamlessly merges with exceptional functionality.

Collaboration between the shipyard, the owner, and the design team was key, generating a synergy that is evident in every aspect of the final product. For Diamond Binta, the process began not with a blank slate but with a revisitation of the owner's evolving tastes and aspirations, as they were already a longstanding client of the yard. Francesco Paszkowski, leading the overall design with the collaboration of Margherita Casprini on the interiors, steered the project to align perfectly with the owner's vision.

"Our design philosophy for Diamond Binta included the owner's requests and extended beyond them, focusing on creating a welcoming ambience defined by understated elegance," Paszkowski states. "We emphasised the interplay of architectural forms, extensive wood applications, and a neutral colour palette to craft spaces that are harmonious and timeless."

The shipyard's technical expertise and state-of-the-art facilities provided the confidence to proceed swiftly from design approval to realisation.

"Diamond Binta, our first 58-metre T580 yacht, showcases perfectly why discerning owners choose to build with us and to stay in the family when their needs evolve," enthuses Vincenzo Poerio Tankoa Yachts CEO. "She speaks to the skill and craftsmanship of our shipyard team in her engineering and her quality, and to our ability to realise and enhance the dreams of an owner. Her exquisite, refined but no less innovative design is a perfect reflection of what we do at Tankoa."

Diamond Binta takes many elements found on modern yachts - a large beach club aft, for example, and a panoramic top-deck gym, main deck master suite, large tender garage capable of housing a 9-metre limo tender, and a helipad forward on the upper deck - and gives each a new twist to elevate them further. The spacious beach club includes a generous seating area, and a treatment room with glass wall that allows light to flood in when the two side terraces are lowered and the transom door is opened - and there's also a skylight from the main deck to further illuminate this popular area.

The owner's passion for engineering is evident in a striking lower deck feature, which has been beautifully engineered by the Tankoa Yachts team - a guest corridor, with large panoramic windows into the spotless engine room, runs on the centerline between the beach club and the lower-deck guest accommodation.

Diamond Binta boasts five guest cabins including two with Pullman beds to cater to up to 12 guests, and in addition there's a full-beam master suite forward on the main deck complete with starboard side lounge and study area next to a drop-down owner terrace. Here, design cues abound, from asymmetric shaped motifs in the carpet and deckhead to the fine detailing in the cabinetry and finishing.

The interior showcases extensive use of oak in a variety of finishes - striped, glossy, brushed, and dark brown with a distinctive 'tatami' texture for the flooring. The neutral palette, ranging from dove grey to deeper shades, creates a serene and seamless ambiance, exuding understated elegance. A selection of high-quality materials, including leather, metal, and glass, further enriches the décor. For example, thin satin metal profiles embellish the walls of the living areas, while the owner's desk is finished with light cream leather. Decorated leather panels in tones of wet sand enhance the lobby walls, and hard leather are used for custom-designed bedheads and bases, adding tactile sophistication.

Marble surfaces lend luxurious touches throughout. Cappuccino marble adorns the coffee table tops on the main deck, while Calacatta marble enriches the lobby. Botticino marble is used for the dining area floors, and Fior di Bosco marble highlights the bathrooms. Smoked glass features prominently in the bathroom doors for the VIP suites and the owner's dressing room, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Nearly all the onboard furniture was custom-designed, including coffee tables in the living spaces, the owner's suite and the beach club lounge, as well as the owner's office desk and galley counter. These bespoke elements are complemented by high-end pieces from renowned brands including Minotti sofas, armchairs, dining tables, and chairs that furnish the main and upper deck living areas, as well as the owner's suite. Poltrona Frau stools add refinement to the galley, which also serves a dual purpose as an owner and guest area - the owners love to cook.

The interior reflects Tankoa's boutique ethos and innovative approach, showcasing a departure from conventional yacht design. Smooth, rounded lines replace traditional geometric shapes, creating a softer, more organic aesthetic. Even functional elements are elevated: coffee tables, for example, feature unconventional, playful forms—one pairs a triangular leather band with a glossy surface, while another combines three separate pieces into a cohesive whole. Low furniture with beveled corners is accented by black-varnished oak slats, while light grey oak walls in the owner's office curve elegantly to form stage-like partitions that subtly define the spaces. Round-shaped sofas and chairs further enhance the design, harmonizing seamlessly with the circular carpets beneath them

Ceilings, Paszkowski points out, also feature prominently in the design. "They blend lacquered pearl grey and grey-brown panels," he enthuses. "Integrated LED strips run along irregular, curved beams around the ceiling perimeters, accentuating key areas like the living spaces on the main and upper decks. This thoughtful lighting design highlights the round-shaped sofas and the cozy conversation area in the owner's suite."

Up top on the fly deck there's a pool with built-in spa jets developed in-house by the shipyard, and a generous lounging and alfresco dining area aft. The central section is given to a protected, enclosed gym with spectacular views out to keep guests inspired while working out. Glass doors fore and aft can be left open to create and inside/outside area through which the breeze can blow freely, or closed off to function as a sun-sheltered and climate controlled retreat. Alongside the pool, a custom-designed bar and two round sunbeds complete the amenities.

The wheelhouse also gets its own design treatment, highlighting its more technical nature, for which the team drew inspiration from automotive design. The use of dark brown hard leather, accented by subtle red details, achieves a refined balance between elegance and functionality. This masculine and understated ambiance sets the wheelhouse apart from the yacht's other interiors, reflecting its focused and specialized purpose.

As the year draws to a close, the next chapter in Diamond Binta's story opens - taking her owners to new horizons as they enjoy her comfort, elegance, and functionality on her maiden cruises towards the States, where the yacht will make her U.S. debut next year at the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

Specifications: