A powerful pair: Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System

by Volvo Penta 8 Sep 06:07 PDT
Pontus Fernstrom EMEA Marine Segment Director at Garmin and Anders Thorin, Product Manager Electronics at VolvoPenta, demonstrating the powerful pairing © Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta and Garmin continue their long history of collaboration by making it possible to combine two independent systems - Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System.

This powerful pair will offer a unique boating experience that makes docking easier and more car-like than ever before.

When it comes to new features for the marine market Volvo Penta and Garmin® both have a long history of innovation and development. Over the past decade, this dynamic duo has teamed up to deliver a suite of mutual functions designed to enhance the boating experience. Now, both parties have introduced new, innovative systems - Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and the Garmin Surround View Camera System - that when combined offer a unique and enhanced boating experience.

Stronger together

The Garmin Surround View Camera System is a product for broad use on the marine market, across a wide range of boats up to 100 feet. This system is a combination of 360-degree real-time views provided by the Surround View 6-camera array. Together they deliver a great added offering across standard Garmin installations that provide greater peace of mind for captains when maneuvering in tight situations.

Pontus Fernstrom EMEA Marine Segment Director at Garmin and Anders Thorin, Product Manager Electronics at VolvoPenta, demonstrating the powerful pairing - photo © Volvo Penta
Pontus Fernstrom EMEA Marine Segment Director at Garmin and Anders Thorin, Product Manager Electronics at VolvoPenta, demonstrating the powerful pairing - photo © Volvo Penta

Full control and visibility

And now Garmin Surround View is also available as a new feature in the Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit System for Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) installations. In the Glass Cockpit, Garmin Surround View comes to life together with Volvo Penta Assisted Docking - the next generation of marine automation - which allows the captain to defy the elements by removing the dynamics of wind and current while maneuvering in tight spaces, enabling safe and easy boat docking even in challenging conditions.

Another unique feature of Assisted Docking is it lets its users stop and hold the boat's position - giving them time to view the boat's position in Garmin Surround View on the Glass Cockpit screen and make small adjustments, using the joystick, based on the camera view.

"Delivering game-changing innovation is in our DNA," explains Anders Thorin, Product Manager Electronics at Volvo Penta. "We're always looking for ways to support our customer's easy boating experience and this is taking it to the next level. Docking is probably the task that boaters fear the most. But now docking could be a situation that you look forward to. By combining the Volvo Penta and Garmin systems we can enable everyone, no matter the skill level, to enjoy being out on the water calmly and safely."

Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System come to life in Volvo Pentas glass cockpit - photo © Volvo Penta
Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System come to life in Volvo Pentas glass cockpit - photo © Volvo Penta

An intuitive, seamless, and safer experience

In the Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit System, you can access and control Garmin Surround View via the joystick. When pressing Assisted Docking on the Volvo Penta joystick, the screens will automatically be updated. And, in addition to its 360-degree view cameras, the Garmin Surround View can also be equipped with user-configurable Visual Bumper and Distance Markers - similar to those found in cars - which will show when an object gets too close.

Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System come to life in Volvo Pentas glass cockpit - photo © Volvo Penta
Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System come to life in Volvo Pentas glass cockpit - photo © Volvo Penta

Support when you need it

As well as supporting you on the water, customers will be able to get aftermarket support from both a Garmin or a Volvo Penta dealer - if you have Surround View in the Glass Cockpit System.

"I'm proud of what we've achieved together," says Jarrod Seymour, Vice President, Marine Segment at Garmin. "Individually, both of our systems greatly improve situational awareness, control, and confidence on the water during difficult maneuvering. But by combining our systems, we've been able to create a unique boating experience that is second to none."

Garmin Surround View Camera System - photo © Garmin
Garmin Surround View Camera System - photo © Garmin

