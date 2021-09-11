Please select your home edition
Custom Line 140': The Grandeur of being unique

by Ferretti Group 15 Jun 02:43 PDT
Custom Line 140' © Custom Line

Custom Line gives fans of a glamorous and immersive cruising experience something to dream about. Launched yesterday at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, Custom Line 140' has an overall length of 42.61 metres and a maximum beam of 8.54 metres.

The ship, the largest ever built by the brand and officially the new flagship, features a profoundly sporty aesthetic, as well as the highest standards of comfort for both owner and guests, excellent performance, and superior technology.

Created in partnership with the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, she is the third Custom Line yacht with exterior styling by Francesco Paszkowski Design and interiors by Margherita Casprini.

The Custom Line flagship combines design, comfort and spaces never seen before in a tri-deck, with huge interior volumes and a gross tonnage of almost 400GT, not to mention a fast displacement hull that gives the yacht a top speed of 21.5 knots (preliminary data).

There are many new features on this masterpiece of naval design inspired by residential architecture, to which it adds in-depth research to enhance the shapes and volumes involved.

The elegant and powerful silhouette features generously sized hull windows, while the floor-to-ceiling glazing on deck, combined with the painted aluminium handrail with Y-shaped uprights, an elegant and functional design feature in perfect Paszkowski style, offers direct contact with the sea.

The interiors are designed and built according to the highest standards of quality, international certifications and attention to detail, in line with Custom Line's tailor-made approach and the great skill and expertise of the ship project team, the Custom Line Atelier, the production team and all the highly specialised craftsmen involved in the design and production process.

After completion and testing in the coming months, Custom Line 140' will make its official debut at international boat shows in September 2022.

