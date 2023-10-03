Please select your home edition
First all-aluminium Custom Line 50 superyacht launched

by Custom Line 12 Jun 04:34 PDT
First all-aluminium Custom Line 50 superyacht launched © Custom Line

The first all-aluminium pleasure vessel by Custom Line touches the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona.

The new 50-metre made-to-measure alloy line flagship, Custom Line 50 M/Y ASANTE, makes her debut in the metal yacht segment under 500 GT. The launch on Saturday June 8 was celebrated with a private ceremony attended by the owner family and the shipyard's top management and employees, accompanied by their families.

"A 50-metre dream. This is the new Custom Line 50, confirming the brand's state of grace at both design and production level. Cutting-edge research and innovation, in terms of both style and materials, comes together in the use of aluminium, which also offers significant performance and fuel consumption benefits," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "The new flagship, which opens up a new market segment for Custom line, is a vessel bathed in light and water born out of extraordinarily in-depth and effective studies into the yacht's volumes and spaces."

Designed and built entirely from aluminium, with a displacement hull under 499 GT, a length of 49.94m and a beam of 9.60m, the new Custom Line 50 is the result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Department led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Superyachts Division Engineering team.

The exterior styling is by Filippo Salvetti, while ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel designed the made-to-measure interiors, embodying the brand's values and reinterpreting marine tradition through a contemporary lens.

Brokerage house Performance Boats USA, LLC played a key role as the owner's representative.

The yacht extends across four decks, with a layout design centred around the master suite forward on the upper deck.

The owner's stateroom, surrounded by windows that offer a 180-degree view, provides direct access to a large private terrace in the bow, featuring a beautifully spacious and completely private lounge area with sunpad.

The superyacht has four more VIP cabins on the lower deck, accommodating a total of 12 guests on board and 9 crew, including the captain whose cabin is located next to the wheelhouse.

Multiple features ensure that the owner and his family will have a unique cruising experience. The in-depth study of the yacht's volumes and the subdivision of the interiors have fine-tuned on-board liveability and comfort, offering guests generous convivial spaces along with wellbeing in close contact with the water and a special focus on the owner's privacy.

The interconnection between interiors and exteriors, replicated in all the guest areas and particularly in the lounges on the main and upper decks, which feature large floor-to-ceiling windows and reflective surfaces, enhances the sense of direct contact with the water, creating seamless spatial and visual continuity. The feeling of total immersion in the surrounding marine environment is also amplified by the generous water's edge beach club, which has direct access to the aft outdoor area on the main deck, fitted out as a private lounge. These two exterior spaces are integrated to perfection by the rectangular pool in the stern.

Custom Line 50 M/Y ASANTE will make her world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024.

