Absolute presents the latest entry in its fleet: Navetta 53 - the absolute momentum

by Absolute Yachts 7 Jun 23:04 PDT

The Absolute Navetta 53 epitomizes the perpetual evolution Absolute.

The Navetta 53's defining keyword, "Momentum", encapsulates the brand's relentless pursuit of innovation in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge yachts, offering the livability and comfort generally found on much larger yachts. Meticulous attention to sophisticated exterior lines seamlessly merges with the unmistakable craftsmanship of Absolute's interiors.

Absolute style and quality

The distinctive aesthetic of Absolute's Navetta 53 is polarised by design touches such as the stylish open gunwales with their elegant curving profiles that harmonise with the sleek lines of the expansive hull windows, and the fine craftsmanship lavished on every detail throughout. The premium finishes offer a fascinating contrast to the minimalist geometry and colours of the main structures.

In line with Absolute's renowned features, the Navetta 53 exemplifies superb liveability, sophisticated luxury, and effortless seakeeping. Expansive windows enhance the immersive marine experience, while thoughtful design ensures ease of movement with minimal use of steps, high ceilings, and space-saving sliding doors.

Another Absolute trademark is the brand's unwavering momentum in design: the signature design flair shines through in the use of prestigious materials in contemporary hues, favouring warm tones from cream to hazelnut essence. Rounded corners enhance both style and comfort, complemented by refined details, such as leather inserts adorning handrails and handles.

The enchanting cockpit terrace

The spacious cockpit terrace, consistently a hallmark of Absolute yachts, is a space designed to welcome guests from dawn to dusk. Its ample and versatile layout can be tailored with modular furnishings, offering complete freedom in arrangement according to needs. Serving as a natural focal point, the cockpit terrace allows one to fully appreciate the yacht's unique and multifaceted character.

Absolute's commitment to providing spectacular vistas is evident in the glazed stern parapet and the open design of the gunwales. Protected pathways with integrated lighting lead forward, enhancing both safety and ambiance.

The ultimate flybridge experience

The flybridge is a privileged location on the Navetta 53, featuring a helm station complemented by comfortable settees ensuring sociable navigation in the company of guests. The stunning views and exhilarating sailing experience are complemented by an array of comforts. These features make it ideal for relaxed dining and for savouring scenic views with family and friends, creating unforgettable moments on the panoramic terrace.

At the bow, the sunbathing area and settee offer another privileged location for enjoying the open-air setting, relaxing and socialising. Absolute's talent for ensuring versatility is evident in the sun lounger, which can be converted into a second settee, turning the bow area into an ideal space for moments of relaxation and conviviality.

Integrated comfort and technology

The main salon offers a 360-degree panoramic view, enveloping guests in an embrace of light and space. The atmosphere exudes refined elegance, with meticulously curated furnishings and a spacious, well-equipped kitchen seamlessly integrated with the cockpit, creating an open and inviting environment that directly overlooks the sea.

The helm station, characterized by modern and ergonomic design, is highly technological and features a convenient side door to ensure maximum autonomy for the owner during manoeuvres. Thanks to the Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system, performance is exceptional and fuel consumption is reduced, ensuring a superior navigation experience.

Spatial optimisation below decks

The full-beam master cabin, located midships, features expansive windows, a spacious walkaround queen-sized bed, and an array of storage options including drawers, cupboards, a vanity area, and convenient luggage storage drawers beneath the bed.

The VIP guest cabin at the bow also benefits from the generous glazing, typically found on much larger yachts, with the same meticulous attention to technology, comfort, and design.

Additionally, a third central cabin, with its two single berths and high ceilings, ensures optimal comfort for guests.

